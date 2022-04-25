DHS Jammu flags off Malaria Rath to spread mass awareness

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: On the occasion of World Malaria Day today “Malaria Rath” was flagged off by Director Health Services, Jammu Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman from the Directorate of Health Services complex in presence of officers and other staff of the department.

Malaria Rath Yatra was organized by the office of State Malariologist, UT of J&K, Jammu as a part of an awareness drive about Malaria prevention and control amongst the community.

This year’s theme is “Harness Innovation To Reduce The Malaria Disease Burden And Save Lives”.

The DHS Jammu highlighted the achievements made in the Union Territory regarding control of malaria and the decreasing trend observed especially in relation to Plasmodium Falciparum cases.

The Programme Officer, J&K informed the gathering about the malaria preparedness for the current year and stressed that with coordinated efforts from all stakeholders the Health Department shall pave the way for elimination of malaria.