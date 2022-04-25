Muslims perform last rites of KP lady in Lolab

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: Hundreds of Muslims today participated in the last rites of a 70-year-old Kashmiri Pandit lady in North Kashmir today.

The local Muslims in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district helped the family to perform the last rites of a 70-year-old Kashmiri Pandit lady who belonged to the community’s lone family in the locality.

Rita Kumari of Lolipora village was the eldest member of the lone household that remained in the Valley during the 1990s when the majority of them had left. Because only a few family members were present, her Muslim neighbours offered to assist in the performance of her last rites, setting a perfect example of communal harmony.

“They were the only Pandit family here, and we treated them as if they were one of our own. We assisted during COVID and always put this family first. We also participated in the marriage of her children. It is a big loss for the village,” Mehmoodul Hassan, president of the AWKAF Committee, said. . He added that a large crowd attended her final rites, which explains her prominence in the community.