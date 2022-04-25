Anand appointed GM at Skyview, Empyrean Patnitop

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Apr 25: Empyrean Skyview Projects Private Limited (ESPPL) appointed Upen Anand as General Manager, Skyview by Empyrean Patnitop UT J&K.

Anand comes to Skyview, the first of its kind holistic lifestyle and leisure destination in the Himalayas with over three decades of experience in the hospitality industry across various formats, brands and locations across India. His experience in the hospitality industry is comprehensive and spans most areas including operations, Food & Beverage Management, revenue management, HR solutions, training, sales and marketing.

He had worked with renowned brands such as Radisson, Sarovar, The Fern Group, Le Meridien, The Leela among others.

Having a certificate of ‘Train the Trainer’ by Carlson Hotels Asia Pacific and certified as an Internal Auditor for ISO-9002, Anand has been involved in designing and implementing training programs for bringing in keen customer focus and maximizing revenue and profitability while adhering to best service standards. He holds a Masters In Business Administration Degree from Sikkim Manipal University, Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University and Diploma in Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Institute of Hotel Management, Goa.

Syed Junaid Altaf, Managing Director ESPPL, welcoming Anand to ESPPL, said, ” We are delighted that Upen Anand has joined our team, He is recognized for bringing in value and operational efficiency to any business model and we look forward to him implementing these at Skyview and enhancing the Skyview By Empyrean brand”.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand said, “It is a privilege to work with a team of professionals. I’m looking forward to expanding my knowledge and skills by leading and managing a team at this unique lifestyle destination which offers a combination of hospitality and adventure activities.