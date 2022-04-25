DDC vice-chairperson Kupwara calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Vice-Chairperson, District Development Council, Kupwara, Farooq Ahmad Mir today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan and discussed various matters pertaining to the development of District Kupwara.

The Vice-Chairperson submitted a detailed memorandum to the Lt Governor apprising him of the concerned issues and demands of District Kupwara, besides highlighting the developmental concerns of Lolab area. He highlighted the need for posting ample staff in various Government institutions in the area, expediting completion of Allama Anwar Shah Stadium Kuligam, sanctioning of Fire Station at Check Warnow & Krusan Lolab and creation of Separate Grid Station at Lolab, among other important developmental and administrative issues.

While listening to the Vice-Chairperson, the Lt Governor observed that UT administration has implemented many novel initiatives to facilitate equitable development of all regions of the UT, with special focus on its remote and far-flung areas. He assured him of appropriate redressal of all genuine demands on merit and urged him to continue his endeavors of public welfare.