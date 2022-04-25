OBCs protest, flay PM for ignoring 27% quota issue at Palli rally

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: The representatives of various organizations of OBCs today held protest demonstration at Press Club Jammu against BJP and criticized the Prime Minister Modi for not uttering any word regarding 27% reservation to the OBC community in J&K during his rally at Palli in Samba on Sunday.

The leaders of various organizations of OBCs including Kasturi Lal-Chairman OBC Mahasabha, Bansi Lal Choudhary, convener OBC Mahasabha, F C Saitia president AIBCF, Raj Kumar Chalotra- vice president AIBCF, Mohd Shabir president Dhobi Biradari, K L Sanotra former head Kashyap Rajput Sabha and many others assembled near Press Club Jammu in the morning around 11 am and held strong protest demonstration. They were carrying banners with their demands and shouting slogans against BJP Government.

The protesting OBC leaders and members were demanding implementation of Mandal Commission Report in J&K, seeking 27 % reservation in all the fields for OBCs. They expressed strong resentment against PM Modi for not making announcement regarding quota to the OBCs as the community was very hopeful of justice during this rally of the PM. But all of them were discouraged. They said that as per Art 243D-6 and 243T-6 of the Indian Constitution, the JK UT OBCs should get 27 % quota in Panchayati Raj system and Urban Local Bodies.

They alleged that BJP has failed to make its promise of providing justice to the OBCs after abrogation of article 370 in J&K. The BJP leaders also befooled the community members and resentment against BJP was on the rise. They warned to organise as massive day long protest programme over the issue in coming days.

BL Choudhary, ML Pawar, Madan Lal Baldotra and R K Badan also spoke on the occasion.