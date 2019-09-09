‘Rambo: Last Blood’ to hit screens in India on Sep 20

NEW DELHI: The highly awaited movie ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ is all set to hit the Indian screens on September 20.

‘Rambo: Last Blood’ supposedly the last movie of the franchise will be releasing on September 20 by PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment.

The film stars the mega star Sylvester Stallone in an iconic role as John Rambo along with Adriana Barraza, Oscar Jaenada, Paz Vega, Joaquin Cos’o and many others in significant characters.

The film is directed by Adrian Grunberg.

The trailer of the film is already grabbing many eyeballs as the last time we saw Sylvester in Rambo’s character was way back in 2008. Now eleven years later, we see this veteran war actor reprising his gritty role as John Rambo in a power-packed action thriller.

In the film, John Rambo teams up with a reporter to save a kidnapped girl from a vicious drug cartel in Mexico. The film surely promises a lot of high scale action packed scenes and will be surely a visual treat to all the Rambo fans in India. (AGENCIES)