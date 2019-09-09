Centre plans financial package to BSNL: Meghwal

KOCHI: The Government is planning to provide financial package to cash-strapped Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday.

The Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said the Government wants that BSNL should be promoted and it is the “top priority”.

“BSNL is requiring some package from the Government. We want that BSNL should be promoted. That is the top priority of the Government. On the top priority, we want that BSNL should work properly. So, we are also thinking for the package. You will find in future that we will provide some packages to BSNL,” Meghwal told a press conference here on 100 days of the NDA Government at the Centre.

He said the proposal for the package submitted by the BSNL authorities is under the consideration of the Finance Ministry. (AGENCIES)