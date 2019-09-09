India will create online database for all cities by 2024: HUA Officials

NEW DELHI: India will have an online database of all cities by 2024 on infrastructure, education and health facilities among others as it aims to create a “culture of data” to address urban challenges of the country, an official said on Monday.

There will be an ‘Open Database’ that can be accessed by everybody free of cost and an ‘Exchange of Database’ under which agencies might charge for commercial use of data, as per a plan by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry.

The database, which will include data on infrastructure, traffic, education, health, sanitation, safety and population, will be created on a single platform in a phased manner, the Ministry said. (AGENCIES)