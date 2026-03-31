Ram Trust distributes stationery kits among needy students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 31: With the objective of supporting students from economically weaker sections of society, irrespective of caste, creed, race, religion or language a stationery distribution drive organized by Ram Trust, was held here today.

The programme commenced with the students presenting the National Anthem, creating a solemn and patriotic atmosphere at the beginning of the event.

The drive was inaugurated in the presence of C P Gupta, Chairman Trustee, Dr Virender Mahajan, Trustee and Raghav Gupta, General Secretary of the Ram Trust.

Anjali Mahajan, Trustee, also remained connected with the programme through a video call.

Students from various parts of Jammu city and adjoining areas participated in the programme and were provided with essential stationery kits to support their academic needs.

Each kit comprised exercise notebooks, a stationery box, pencils, pens, erasers and sharpeners.

Light refreshments were also arranged for the beneficiaries during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, C P Gupta elaborated on the vision, mission and ongoing initiatives of Ram Trust, highlighting its continuous efforts towards social welfare and community upliftment.

He also emphasized the importance of promoting education among underprivileged children and reiterated the Trust’s dedication towards undertaking various welfare programmes for marginalized sections of society.

Adding a cultural touch to the programme, Ved Prakash Gupta recited a heartfelt poem, which was well appreciated by the audience.

Among others who attended the event included Rajni Gupta, Sakshi Gupta, Chand Verma, Jyoti Lachotra, Seema Kumari, Dinesh Gupta (Ex-Corporator), Dr Dinesh Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Ravi Kant Gupta, Dr Subash Gupta, Sanjay Gupta, Sanjeev Gupta, Rajeev Gupta, Mohit Gupta, Akshay Gupta, Swarn Lachotra and Shiv Kumar Gupta.

Vote of Thanks was presented by Raghav Gupta.