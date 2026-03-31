Varuna Anand appointed GB Member FICCI FLO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 31: Varuna Anand today was appointed as the National Initiative Head for Textiles, Handlooms & Handicrafts and a National Governing Body (GB) Member of FICCI FLO for the term 2026–2027.

She will work under the dynamic and visionary leadership of the 43rd national president, Puja Garg.

This prestigious appointment underscores Varuna Anand’s continued commitment to advancing India’s rich textile heritage while fostering sustainable livelihoods and strengthening women-led enterprises.

A textile designer by profession, her work has been deeply rooted in reviving and promoting the Art of Shawl making from Kashmir.

In her new role, she will work to carry forward the president’s vision by building a strong and inclusive ecosystem for textiles, handlooms and handicrafts.

Her focus will be on preserving traditional crafts while enabling innovation, enhancing market access and creating meaningful linkages at both national and global levels.

A key priority will also be to strengthen the capabilities within the FLO network, alongside driving impactful engagement with grassroots artisans, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and craft communities across the country.

With five years of experience as a GB member through her association with the FLO JKL Chapter, Varuna Anand has consistently contributed to high-impact initiatives.

She also served as Chairperson of FLO JKL (2023–24) & National Initiative Head Partnership & Collaborations FICCI FLO (2025-26).

Expressing her gratitude, Varuna Anand thanked Puja Garg for her trust and confidence and reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening India’s textile and handicrafts sector.

She emphasized taking pride in our traditional textiles and crafts leads to creating sustainable opportunities for the artisan communities.

FICCI FLO, one of South East Asia’s leading women-led chambers of commerce, has a strong membership base of over 15,000 women across 21 chapters and 4 YFLO chapters.