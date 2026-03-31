Farooq calls Statehood restoration delay unjust

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 31: NC president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah expressed serious concern over the continued delay in restoring the full-fledged Statehood to J&K.

During a meeting of party functionaries at his residence today, Farooq described the prolonged postponement of this constitutional right as deeply unfortunate and warned that it risks eroding of public trust in democratic institutions.

He emphasized that the restoration of full Statehood, long assured by the Government of India, is not concession but a fundamental right and withholding it has left the aspirations of the people increasingly unfulfilled.

The NC leader claimed that such delays create a growing sense of disenchantment and underscores the urgent need for credible and responsive governance.

He urged NC workers and office bearers to continue engaging with citizens, highlighting their concerns and flagging the importance of dignity, democratic rights and political empowerment.