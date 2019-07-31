Rajya Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with 108 votes in favour of the bill, while 13 members opposed it in an effort to bring more discipline on roads by tightening motor vehicle rules and regulations.

The Bill was introduced with two amendments in Rajya Sabha, after it was passed in Lok Sabha on July 23. Now, the Bill will be sent back to lower house for passage.

Responding in the Upper House, Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said that distant villages and towns do not have the facility to obtain fitness certificates for their vehicles. Hence the provision for online application will ease the process.

He also said that the Bill provides for electronic learning license. (AGENCIES)