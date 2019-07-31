Two killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

BANIHAL: Two persons were killed on Wednesday when a vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, police said.

The vehicle, reportedly carrying nearly a dozen passengers from Jammu to Banihal, fell into a stream near Chanderkote, a police officer said.

The police along with some local volunteers launched a rescue operation and have managed to pull out two bodies from the ill-fated vehicle so far, the officer added. (AGENCIES)