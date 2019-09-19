Rajnath, other union ministers to address Jan Jagran rally on Sept 22

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Jan-Jagran Abhiyaan rally will be organized on September 22 (Sunday) on the eve of birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, here.

Rally will be addressed by top national leaders which may include Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, BJP national vice-president, Shyam Jaju, Union Minister of State in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh and Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur.

Speakers will focus on the contributions of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji and also on ill effects of Articles 370 and 35(A) on the State economy, culture and development at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, Near Exhibition Ground, Jammu. This was disclosed by Th. Narayan Singh, BJP State vice-president & convenor Jan-Jaagran Abhiyaan Committee of BJP.

BJP State spokesperson, Balbir Ram Rattan and co-convenor, Jan-Jaagran Abhiyaan Committee H. S. Pammi were also present in the Press Conference held at party Head-quarter Trikuta Nagar, here.

Narayan Singh, said that a grand rally will be organized on September, 22 on the eve of 125th birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji in which tributes will be paid to him for his contributions to the society, State and nation. He disclosed that an exhibition will also be displayed on the life of Maharaja and ill effects of Articles 370 & 35(A). He said that the Jammu Bar Association, various Social organizations and prominent members of Civil Society are also actively supporting the programme.

Narayan Singh, appealed to general public to join the rally in maximum number to show their support for Maharaja, whose image is being deliberately tarnished by certain agencies. He stated that these vested interests are giving false and misleading statements to create an atmosphere of confusion, but it is historical fact that Maharaja Hari Singh Ji supported Independent India long before the partition during “Round Table Conference”, and there, he clearly indicated that he wants to be a part of Independent India.

He said that bewildered over this, British along with Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah connived against Maharaja to forcibly oust him from his home State and die in exile. Lord Mountbatten, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and Pt. Nehru, were the real culprits for all mess in the region especially the later incorporated controversial Articles, he stated and added that in the rally, the speakers will place all these facts before common masses.