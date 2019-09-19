Delegation of CCI, transporters calls on Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Combined delegation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry and All J&K Transport Welfare Association (J&K) led by Rajesh Gupta and T.S Wazir, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation requested Governor for withdrawal of 9 % and 10% of one time tax imposed by the J&K Government on all commercial and non commercial vehicles of J&K; reconsideration of fine imposed by the Central Government under the Motor Vehicle Act 2019; revision in passenger fare after recent hike in petroleum products; relaxation in passenger tax especially of 2X2 Buses; issuance of driving licences to auto rickshaw drivers; grant of special economic package to transport sector in J&K owing to loss in business due to less tourist flow; grant of industry status to Transport sector; compensation to injured drivers, conductors and broken vehicles due to terrorist activities; creation of adequate parking places for Matadors and auto rickshaws; extension in the date of filing Income Tax Returns as assesses could not file their returns due to non availability of internet services in J&K.

Governor assured the delegation due consideration of its demands.