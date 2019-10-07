Rajnath leaves for Paris on 3-day visit to receive 1st Rafale jet

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for Paris on a three-day visit during which he will receive first of the 36 Rafale jets and will hold wide-ranging talks with his French counterpart Florence Parly.

On Tuesday, Singh will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and is expected to discuss issues relating to defence and security ties between the two countries, officials said.

Singh will later leave for French port city of Bordeaux where he will receive the first Rafale jet at a ceremony to be attended by Parly and top brass of Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the aircraft. (AGENCIES)