Cong slams Govt on economy, says move beyond ‘piecemeal approach’

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Modi Government over the state of the economy, saying it must acknowledge the “acute slowdown” and move beyond piecemeal approach to put the “economic mess” in order.

The opposition party’s sharp attack on the Government came over a media report, which cited RBI data, to claim that the overall financial flows to the commercial sector have declined sharply, by around 88 per cent.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the RBI report cited points to an “acute economic slowdown”.

Between April 2019 and September 2019, credit has collapsed, which means economic activity has stalled, she said.

“We would want the data to be mulled upon. We need to understand it. In the last one year, fund flow to the commercial sector is down by 88 per cent, according to a new RBI data. Last year, this figure was at Rs 7.36 lakh crore now it is around Rs 91,000 crore,” Shrinate said. (AGENCIES)