Faceless e-assessment scheme for taxpayers launched

NEW DELHI: Dubbed as a major initiative in the direction of taxation reform, the Income-Tax Department on Monday launched a faceless e-assessment scheme to eliminate interface between an assessing officer and a taxpayer.

To begin with, 58,322 income tax cases have been selected under the National e-Assessment Center (NeAC), officially launched by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey here.

The scheme was to be launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, but due to her official exigencies, including meetings with the Prime Minister, she could not formally launch the initiative.

He said the initiative, aimed at improving taxpayer’s ease and convenience, has been achieved in record time. (AGENCIES)