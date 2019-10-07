Over 3.6 lakh pilgrims visit Vaishno Devi during Navratras

JAMMU: More than 3.6 lakh of pilgrims during nine-day long Navratras have paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine situated in Trikuta Hills of Katra town–the base camp–in Reasi district.

As per official figures, this is for the first time, record number of around 3.65 lakh pilgrims visited to the cave shrine during the Navratras.

They said that on the first day on September 29, as many as 48,900 pilgrims paid obeisance at Bhawan and on second and third days, the figure was 40,000 and 39,900 and in Fourth and fifth Navratra, 41,500 and 36,800 pilgrims had darshan of Natural ‘pindies’ in the cave.

In the last four days, 38,400, 38,500, 41,000 and 40,000 pilgrims visited to the cave shrine. (AGENCIES)