JK won’t remain UT forever; statehood to be restored once situation improves: Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir will not remain a Union Territory (UT) forever and the statehood to it would be restored once the security situation is improved there.

Interacting with the probationers of the 2018 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) here, Shah also said “not a single bullet has been fired or not a single person has died” after the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its division into two UTs on August 5. (AGENCIES)