Western Army commander visits forward locations in Jammu

JAMMU: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Command Lt Gen R P Singh on Monday visited forward locations of Jammu-based ‘Tiger Division’ and reviewed the operational preparedness, a defence spokesman said.

The General Officer visited the troops deployed in the forward areas and complimented them for maintaining a high state of vigil, he said.

The spokesman said the commander asked the troops to be cautious and ever vigilant towards the external threats facing the country, as also maintaining a high state of readiness. (AGENCIES)