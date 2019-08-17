Rajnath, Amit Shah, others discuss ‘reallocation’ of key Central Govt departments

NEW DELHI: In an important deliberation among themselves Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah along with their ministerial colleagues held a meeting here on Saturday to discuss about reallocation of central government departments.
Presided over by Defence Minister, who is number two in the cabinet, the group of ministers and BJP leaders met to work out on the reallocation of Central Government departments following the creation of new Union Ministries, sources said. (AGENCIES)
