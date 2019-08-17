Ex Govt officers move SC against Art 370 abrogation in J&K

NEW DELHI: Two retired military officers and four former IAS officers have moved the Supreme Court challenging the Presidential Orders by which Article 370 of the Constitution of India was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir ending its special status.

The four petitioners, who are former IAS officers in the case and moved the top court are Radha Kumar, a former member of the Home Ministry’s Group of Interlocutors for J&K, Hindal Haidar Tyabji, a former IAS Officer belonging to the Jammu & Kashmir Cadre, Amitabha Pande, former member of Punjab Cadre of IAS officer and Gopal Pillai, former IAS officer of Kerala cadre who retired as Union Home Secretary in 2011. (AGENCIES)