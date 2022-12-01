Raj Bhavan bids farewell to outgoing officers

Jammu, Dec 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the staff & officers of the Raj Bhavan today accorded a warm farewell to the outgoing Additional Secretaries Jagdish Singh & Pankaj Bhagotra and Deputy Secretary Ankush Hans.

In a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, the Lt Governor felicitated the officers with a memento and expressed his appreciation of the sincere devotion with which the outgoing officers performed their duties. He wished them good health, prosperity, and success in future.

The function was attended by all the officers in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat.