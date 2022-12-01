Salute to Veer Naris, our veterans and tributes to all those martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for our country: LG

Lt Governor inaugurates Amar Jawan Shourya Sthal at Pouni, Reasi

Pays his respectful obeisance to Param Poojya Sant Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj

Reasi, Dec 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Amar Jawan Shourya Sthal at Pouni, Reasi and paid his respectful obeisance to Param Poojya Sant Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj.

‘Salute to Veer Naris, our veterans and tributes to all those martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for our country’, the Lt Governor said after laying floral wreath at Vir Stambh and paying homage to the martyrs.

The Lt Governor observed that after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the ecosystem nurturing terrorism has been dismantled. The nation is truly indebted to the brave Jawans for safeguarding national security, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted the priorities of the administration.

“All round economic growth is primary importance for us so that every citizen is able to live a life of honour and dignity in the environment of peace. The new dynamism in rural infrastructure will result in far greater prosperity for the people,” Lt Governor said.

‘J&K has marched a great distance forward in the last three years. We have kept the wheels of progress moving to ensure that no section of society is left behind, to ensure that growth benefits marginalised groups and to ensure that prosperity brings bright future for youth’, he further added.

The results of our efforts to rejuvenate rural economy are clearly visible. Farmers are receiving better prices, path breaking schemes have been implemented to ensure social safety net for vulnerable section & PRI’s have been empowered to push forward rural development, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed that the accelerated speed of completion of developmental projects, creation of better infrastructure, streamlining of public service delivery mechanism, improved educational & health facilities, and growing industrial sector with massive investment proposals have laid down a solid foundation for the glorious future of Jammu Kashmir.

During Back to Village -IV programme, efforts were made to identify 15 youth from each panchayat for self employment generation assistance. 27,000 sanction letters have been issued and by the end of December, all the sanction letters will be issued, the Lt Governor observed.

We have improved public service delivery and ensured higher financial outlays for district development. Health, education, industry, agriculture, handicraft is being given special attention as part of our strategy for inclusive and higher economic growth, he added.

The Lt Governor also observed that the administration has taken various steps to implement e-service delivery of public services but some people are facing difficulties in certain areas.

We are making efforts to establish a mechanism, in the coming three months wherein if the services are not provided within set timelines, officials will be held responsible, the Lt Governor asserted.

Speaking on the developmental scenario in Reasi district, the Lt Governor informed that in the last financial year, 1012 projects were completed in Reasi under the District Capex scheme while the target for this year is to complete more than 1500 projects. Last year, under District Capex, Rs 1125 crore was allocated to Reasi district for development works and this year the amount has been increased to Rs 1183 crore, he further added.

Param Poojya Sant Shri Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj in his address shared the vision of developing Pouni as a Tirth Sthal. He also highlighted the activities of Ati Vishnu Mahayagya Samiti for the welfare of the martyrs’ families.

Earlier, the Lt Governor honoured the Parents of Param Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Vikram Batra; Veer Naris and families of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country.

The Lt Governor also inaugurated Yagyashala and felicitated ex-servicemen and organisations for their selfless service towards the welfare of the families of the martyr soldiers. Students participating in various national integration competitions and rallies were also felicitated.

A publication on Param Poojya Sant Shri Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj was also released.

Brigadier Harcharan Singh; PRI members; Army veterans; Families of the martyrs, Veer Naris, office bearers of Ati Vishnu Mahayagya Samiti and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present on the occasion.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Babila Rakwal, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, senior officials of police, defence and civil administration were also present.