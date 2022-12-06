Raising Day of Homeguards/ Civil Defence celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 6: 60th Raising Day of Homeguards/Civil Defence was celebrated at SDRF 2nd Bn Headquarters, Gulshan Ground Jammu here today.

Dr B. Srinivas, Commandant General HG/CD & SDRF J&K congratulated all officers and jawans, on the occasion of Raising Day and highlighted the duties and responsibilities of Homeguards and Civil Defence volunteers as first responders during disasters and pandemic like situations. He also praised the role and assistance extended by all officers and men from Civil Defence and Homeguards during the past one year.

During the event, greeting messages of President of India, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Lieutenant Governor J&K UT and senior dignitaries of GOI and UT Administration were also read out. Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Director Homeguards Jammu, Aijaz Ali SP(S) of Hqrs, Homeguards and Civil Defence along with wardens of Civil Defence and voluntary Homeguards personnel participated in the function. Officers and officials of SDRF were also present on the occasion.

Annual Raising Day was also organized at Srinagar in Kashmir. Haseeb-Ur-Rehman- I/C Director CD & SDRF Kashmir and Firdous Iqbal, Divisional Commandant Homeguards Kashmir were present on the occasion alongwith the officers of Homeguards and Civil Defence of Kashmir Division.

Randheer Singh, SSP, Staff officer (Admn) cum I/C Commandant SDRF 2nd Bn Jammu presented the vote of thanks and assured that Homeguards and Civil defence volunteers would continue to perform their work with dedication and commitment in future as they have done in past.

The celebrations were also marked by the showcase of equipments where in the latest equipments procured for Civil Defence volunteers were displayed. A `Bada Khana’ was also organized to mark the event in which personnel from Homeguards, Civil Defence and SDRF participated.