CJ addresses Judicial Officers on occasion of laying down of robes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 6: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today addressed the Judicial Officers of both the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the occasion of his laying down the robes on 07-12-2022.

The address was virtually delivered from Jammu Wing of the High Court and all the Judicial Officers joined the event online from their respective places of posting.

On behalf of the Judicial Officers, Principal District and Sessions Judge Leh, Yash Pal Sharma, Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed, Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu, Sanjay Parihar and Member Secretary, J&K Legal Service Authority, M K Sharma, delivered the farewell address.

The Judicial Officers described Justice Magrey to be the epitome of justice and compassion.

The speakers lauded the innings of Justice Magrey as High Court Judge as well as the Chief Justice of the High Court to be remarkable period, the memories of which will be cherished for all times to come.

The contribution of Justice Magrey in the field of judicial dispensation, legal services, infrastructural upliftment and contribution to IT related initiatives in the High Court and District Judiciary was acknowledge by all the speakers.

The Judicial Officers wished good health and happy post retirement life to Chief Justice and conveyed him that he would be dearly missed by one and all.

Chief Justice, in his emotional address, appreciated the Judicial Officers of both UTs for their competence, integrity, hard work, commitment and compassion towards their judicial work. He stressed that Judicial Officers of UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh are second to none in the entire country rather are far ahead of many.

Justice Magrey acknowledged the contribution and the support rendered by the entire institution to him during his tenure as Judge as well as Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. He emphasized that the Judicial Officers must carry on the mission of Justice delivery adhering to oath and canons of the Judicial Institution.

Justice Magrey highlighted many areas of achievements made during his tenure which he contributed to the Judicial Officers, as achievement of such targets in judicial dispensation, legal services or IT related field could not have been accomplished without the active support of officers and their commitment towards the job which he termed to be divine.

On the occasion, a short video clip highlighting the moments cherished by Justice Magrey with Judicial Officers was also displayed which made the entire participants to walk through the many facets of Justice Magrey’s tenure with an emotional touch.

The program was moderated by Anoop Kumar Sharma, Registrar Computers (IT) High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, accompanied by Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, (Administrative Judge for District Kulgam), e-inaugurated New Court Complex D H Pora in presence of Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Anoop Sharma Registrar Computers, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from conference room of High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Chief Justice, speaking on the occasion, said that this court will cater to the legal requirements of his native village, Wattoo.

During e-inauguration of Court complex at D H Pora, Chief Justice said hat best court infra-structure will serve the needs of the litigants who approach the court for getting Justice. The new court complex would provide a comfortable and conducive environment to the advocates to work with added efficiency for the cause of justice.

Rajnesh Oswal, administrative Judge for District Kulgam, appreciated Chief Justice for evincing keen interest towards streamlining infra- structural development of courts across the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He said that advance infrastructure will pave way for timely justice dispensation.

Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam, maintained that people of D.H Pora are proud of Chief Justice for holding top position in the Judicial hierarchy of J&K.