Several delegations from Jammu call on Dr Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 6: National Conference (NC) party president Dr Farooq Abdullah today met scores of delegations from Jammu province who called on him at his residence to felicitate him on his re-election as the president of the Party.

Among others the visiting delegation comprised of Ajay Sadhotra, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Sajad Ahmed Kichloo, Ratan Lal Gupta, Sajad Shaheen, Ajaz Jan, Bimla Luthra, Lakshmi Dutta, Abdul Ghani Teli, YNC, and JKNCSU (Jammu) functionaries.

Interacting with the visiting delegation, Dr Farooq expressed gratitude to them for their support and wishes.

Meanwhile a delegation from Pir Panjal region led by YNC provincial president, Jammu Ajaz Jan called on the Party vice-president Omar Abdullah at the Party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. Among others Party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, State spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, deputy political secretary Mudassir Shahmiri and provincial spokesperson Ifra Jan were also present on the occasion.

The visiting delegation apprised the party leadership about the ongoing political activities in the region. The interaction was also marked by deliberations on present challenges and the future course of action.