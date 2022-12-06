Div Com inaugurates CBC’s 5-day multimedia exhibition

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Dec 6: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole today inaugurated a 5-day multimedia exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) at Sports Stadium, Anantnag.

The Exhibition is being organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Pole was accompanied by Dr Basharat Qayoom (Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag), Hilal Ahmad Shah (Chairman, Municipal Council Anantnag) and Ashish Kumar Mishra (SSP Anantnag).

The CBC’s exhibition showcases the history of India’s freedom struggle through photo exhibits, audio-visual aids, printed Information Education and Communication (IEC) material and documentary screenings. Apart from information on the unsung heroes of the Indian National Movement, the Exhibition also provides information about different public welfare schemes of the Government focusing on flagship schemes.

In his welcome address, Joint Director, CBC, Regional Office Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh briefed the guests about the mandate and activities of the CBC in Jammu and Kashmir. He informed that CBC’s field offices are engaged in the mass awareness about the public welfare schemes of the Government in remote rural and border areas of the union territory.

Addressing the gathering, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir impressed upon the masses to cherish and value the freedom our nation has got after sacrifices by our freedom fighters. He said we have read the stories of the sacrifices by these heroes but Amrit Mahotsav is an opportunity to feel the emotion.

Chairman Municipal Council, Anantnag said that the Amrit Mahotsav is a festival to celebrate freedom and an opportunity for people to be part of the governance. He said that My Town My Pride initiative of the J&K administration is a step towards bringing Government to the doorstep of the people.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag in his address said that the multimedia exhibition is a step towards providing information about the schemes of the government to the masses so that the development reaches the last person in the queue.

Others present in the event were Dr MY Zagoo (Chief Medical Officer), Mohammad Khalil Ganie (Chief Education Officer) and other officers and officials from CBC and district administration.

Shahid Mohammad Lone (Field Publicity Officer, CBC) informed that over the next four days people will be informed about different welfare schemes through expert lectures, cultural programmes, etc.