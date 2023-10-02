Rains Lash Parts Of Kashmir, Snowfall On Higher Reaches

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: Rains lashed parts of Kashmir valley and higher reaches ,including Zojila pass , experienced fresh snowfall on Monday, Meteorological office said.

The MeT office said Zojila Pass on strategic Srinagar-Ladakh highway witnessed a fresh snowfall while parts of south Kashmir including Bandipora, Ganderbal experienced rains breaking the prolonged dry spell giving much respite to the people.

The source said currently it was raining in many places of south, north and central parts of Kashmir valley while upper reaches of Doda-Kishtwar in Jammu division witnessed snowfall. Rains lashed Samba while it was dry at rest of the places in J&K.

Rain is likely to stop by afternoon and fair to partly cloudy weather will prevail thereafter in Kashmir and partly to generally cloudy at Doda in Jammu division, the MeT office said.

It said the weather will remain fairly to partly cloudy in both Jammu and Kashmir regions from October 3-8.

The MeT office predicted that there was a possibility of light to moderate rain or snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places with 60-70 per cent chance during October 9-10.

It also advised the farmers that weather will be favourable for harvesting & outdoor activities during the period.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 11.4 degree Celsius, Qazigund 12.0 degree Celsius and it also received 4.6mm of rainfall, while Pahalgam had a low of 8.6 degree Celsius and it also received a rainfall of 9.1mm and Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.0 degree Celsius on Monday, the MeT office added.