EMPLOYMENT (02-10-2023)

Cook Required

A male/female cook required for home at Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Salary negotiable.

Interested may

Contact /WhatsApp on Mob. No. 9419192339

Urgent Requirement

Architects – 2( B.Arch)

Interior designers- 2

Software skills Must –

Autocad & Sketchup

Location- Channi Himmat, Jammu.

Mail your CV + Design Portfolio at innovationsarchterra@gmail.com

REQUIRED

FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE

* PATIENT / CARE ATTENDANTS

MALES FOR 24X7/NIGHT/DAY

FEMALES FOR NIGHT/24X7

* CRITICAL CARE NURSES

Males/Females; Day/Night/24×7

FOR REGISTRATION CONTACT

Medivista Healthcare

5, Red Cross Kachi Chhawni Jammu

8715866444

Required

Marketing Executive for Outstation Marketing. The candidate should be experienced & ready to travel Outstation. The knowledge of Electrical will be an added advantage.

Salary Negotiable.

M/S Classic Enterprises

Contact: 9858507832, 9107773330,

Email: classicjammu@gmail.com

Timing: 10 A.M to 4 P.M

Date: 3rd Oct, 4th Oct & 5th Oct

Vacancy

Salesman :- A male candidate required for furnishing showroom.

Person should be hard working

Contact between

2 PM – 5 PM

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

Jammu

REQUIRED

sales executive for Hardware business on salary /comission .

Interview

Call 8837275790

Between 0900h to 1800h

JOB JOB JOB

Marketing Boy

Salary Negotiable

Bike or Scooty Required

7051894342, 8713046677

URGENTLY REQUIRED

A Male Supervisor for Royal Palms Apartments Society having experience in supervision of society jobs, knowledge of accounts and can operate Computer should submit their application in sealed envelope within 5 days addressed to the undersigned.

Salary Negotiable

Age Max. 40 Yrs : Qualification: Min. 12th

Convener, Royal Palms Resident Welfare Association, Opp: BSF HQ, Akhnoor Road Jammu

9872807313

Vacancy

1. Receptionist/Counsellor

2. Accountant/Computer Operator

3. Sales Manager/Marketing Boy

4. Security Guard/Supervisor

5. Helper/Maid/Tellecaller

6. Driver

100% Job SahiB Placement

Mb. No.: 9103148251, 9796015014

Required

1. Accountant with Busy Knowledge cum Manager- 1 No. salary 12k-17k (Experience candidates only apply)

2. Home Maid – 1No.

Contact- 7006201345

Near Rehari Chungi Gurudwara