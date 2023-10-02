EMPLOYMENT (02-10-2023)

Cook Required
A male/female cook required for home at Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
Salary negotiable.
Interested may
Contact /WhatsApp on Mob. No. 9419192339
Urgent Requirement
Architects – 2( B.Arch)
Interior designers- 2
Software skills Must –
Autocad & Sketchup
Location- Channi Himmat, Jammu.
Mail your CV + Design Portfolio at innovationsarchterra@gmail.com
REQUIRED
FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE
* PATIENT / CARE ATTENDANTS
MALES FOR 24X7/NIGHT/DAY
FEMALES FOR NIGHT/24X7
* CRITICAL CARE NURSES
Males/Females; Day/Night/24×7
FOR REGISTRATION CONTACT
Medivista Healthcare
5, Red Cross Kachi Chhawni Jammu
8715866444
Required
Marketing Executive for Outstation Marketing. The candidate should be experienced & ready to travel Outstation. The knowledge of Electrical will be an added advantage.
Salary Negotiable.
M/S Classic Enterprises
Contact: 9858507832, 9107773330,
Email: classicjammu@gmail.com
Timing: 10 A.M to 4 P.M
Date: 3rd Oct, 4th Oct & 5th Oct
Vacancy
Salesman :- A male candidate required for furnishing showroom.
Person should be hard working
Contact between
2 PM – 5 PM
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
Jammu
REQUIRED
sales executive for Hardware business on salary /comission .
Interview
Call 8837275790
Between 0900h to 1800h
JOB JOB JOB
Marketing Boy
Salary Negotiable
Bike or Scooty Required
7051894342, 8713046677
URGENTLY REQUIRED
A Male Supervisor for Royal Palms Apartments Society having experience in supervision of society jobs, knowledge of accounts and can operate Computer should submit their application in sealed envelope within 5 days addressed to the undersigned.
Salary Negotiable
Age Max. 40 Yrs : Qualification: Min. 12th
Convener, Royal Palms Resident Welfare Association, Opp: BSF HQ, Akhnoor Road Jammu
9872807313
Vacancy
1. Receptionist/Counsellor
2. Accountant/Computer Operator
3. Sales Manager/Marketing Boy
4. Security Guard/Supervisor
5. Helper/Maid/Tellecaller
6. Driver
100% Job SahiB Placement
Mb. No.: 9103148251, 9796015014
Required
1. Accountant with Busy Knowledge cum Manager- 1 No. salary 12k-17k (Experience candidates only apply)
2. Home Maid – 1No.
Contact- 7006201345
Near Rehari Chungi Gurudwara