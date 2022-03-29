Raina seeks apology from Kejriwal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president, Ravinder Raina demanded an apology from Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal for “rubbing salt into the wounds” of Kashmiri Pandits and other terror victims.

The demand comes amid a war of words between the AAP national convenor and BJP over ‘The Kashmir Files’ film which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

“It is unfortunate that an elected Chief Minister and his legislators mocked the victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism (in Jammu and Kashmir). Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs rubbed salt into the wounds of Kashmiri Pandits by laughing at their plight and committed a grave sin,” Raina told reporters at the party headquarters here.

Referring to Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs laughing during his speech in the Assembly, he said, “The nation and the community will never forgive him. He should immediately seek an apology with folded hands from the nation and the community for his remarks and the body language.” Raina said Kashmiri Pandits are ambassadors of nationalism and were forced to leave their homes due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

“The whole country and the world understands the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and crores of Indians came forward in their support,” he said.

Accusing Kejriwal of speaking the language of Pakistan and its stooges, including terror groups, and Hurriyat Conference who are conspiring against the country, Raina said the majority of people in Jammu and Kashmir are Indian by heart and have always supported the security agencies in their efforts to wipe out terrorism from the Valley.

“Our police, paramilitary forces and army personnel have sacrificed their lives to wipe out terrorism. The people of the Valley are extending their full support to the security forces,” he said.

Meanwhile, youth leaders Muneeb Qureshi from Kashmir and Pawan Singh from Pargwal , the border area of Jammu today joined the BJP at party Headquarters here. Muneeb Qureshi was associated with Apni Party.

They were taken into party fold by BJP J&K UT chief, Ravinder Raina and BJYM president, Arun Dev Singh Jamwal in presence of other party leaders.