Brig Sanjeev takes over as DDG NCC J&K, Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: Brig Sanjeev Kumar, who hails from Katra town of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday took over as Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Brig Sanjeev is an alumnus of Sainik School, Nagrota and Indian Military Academy(IMA). Commissioned into the Corps of EME in Dec 1988, he has had an exceptionally brilliant career having qualified on all mandatory and selection based courses, said an official communique.

Brig Sanjeev has rich professional experience having served in varied regimental, command and staff appointments. He holds triple Master Degrees to his credit Master of Science in Defence and Strategic Studies (Defence Services Staff College), Master of Management Studies (Higher Defence Management Course) and Master of Philosophy (National Defence College). For his distinguished service, he has been awarded Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card twice.

NCC as an organisation is seeing a paradigm shift in the State with focus on more enrollment, especially from border areas. Having been an active member of NCC fraternity during his school days, Brig Sanjeev is well suited to motivate the youth and contribute meaningfully to the cause of NCC in the state.