SMVD Shrine Board bags 1st prize for water conservation, management

3rd National Water Awards-2022

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Mar 29: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra bagged the first prize of the ‘National Water Awards-2022’.

The Award has been given by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, in recognition of the significant strides made by the Shrine Board to promote water conservation and proper management of water in the category of ‘Best Institution/Resident Welfare Association/ Religious Organisation for Campus Usage’.

The award ceremony was organised today at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Ram Nath Kovind, President of India was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the award distribution who felicitated winners of 3rd National Water Awards, while Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ministers of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu and Prahlad Singh Patel, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Pankaj Kumar and Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Vini Mahajan were also present on the occasion.

The President also launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign 2022 during the event.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, who received the award, thanked the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti for recognising the work done by the Shrine Board for water conservation and proper water management, adding that this award will encourage more and more to work for water management.

Noteworthy, that the Shrine Board besides making concerted efforts to provide the best possible facilities to the pilgrims is, interalia, taking continuing initiatives and adopting best water management practices and techniques for water conservation.

Various provisions have also been made in the residential buildings of the SMVDIME as well as SMVDNS Hospital at Kakryal for rainwater harvesting for use in landscaping work etc, thereby saving a large quantity of water.