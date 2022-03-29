Jugal raises issue of daily wagers, contractual, need base workers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: Jugal Kishore Sharma Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Jammu Poonch today while raising the demand for regularization of daily wagers, contractual and need base workers said that it is the burning issue in Jammu and Kashmir and the workers are fighting for their genuine rights.

Member of Parliament said that the daily wagers, contractual and need base workers are working in the various departments from more than 20 years and still are not getting adequate salary so that they can nourish their families. He said that they are bound to protest, agitate and move on roads for their fundamental right to get proper salary and also to get permanent in their parent departments.

Jugal Kishore appealed the Central Government that financial help in the shape of final settlement should be given to Jammu and Kashmir for these workers so that they can get permanent in their respective departments and in addition to it their wages should be increased so that they can lead their life happily.