Khidmat Centre operators hold protest, demand permanent settlement

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar Mar 29: Jammu and Kashmir Khidmat Centre Association (JKKCA) protested here today, demanding a permanent settlement policy in favour of Khidmat Centre professionals.

Scores of Khidmat centre owners gathered at Partap Park, Press Enclave here, raising slogans in support of their demands. They said that the Permanent Settlement is their right and that the J&K Bank is obligated to do it because they have worked with the bank for ten years.

According to them, the government of Jammu and Kashmir recently framed a job policy for all the youth who were working on various central government schemes. However, Khidmat centres that were established across J&K under the assigned role of Service Centre Agency as envisaged in the National e-Government Programme are being ignored.

“The bank selected highly qualified youth under defined and specific criteria, but when it comes to their rehabilitation, the bank and government are blaming each other,” a Khidmat Centre holder said.

He added that the orders issued by the bank in their favour are yet to be implemented. “In 2012, an order was issued guaranteeing that centres would be converted to ultra-small branches. The government assured redressal of issues in 2020 and 2019, but nothing has happened, “he said.

Delaying the rehabilitation, according to the protestors, puts the futures of around 1204 families in jeopardy. “It is a big question mark on the bank. As soon as possible, we want the Government to set policy,” he said.