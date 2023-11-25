Raina, Jugal address Social Media volunteers’ meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: BJP JK UT president, Ravinder Raina today asked social media volunteers of the party to optimally use the potential of social media through a comprehensive campaign as in today’s digital world the onus of BJP’s clean sweep in 2024 Lok Sabha polls mainly lies on party’s strong Social Media Department.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing BJP’s Social Media volunteers’ meet here, said that social media is likely to play a pivotal role in chiselling narratives to influence electorate objectively and create public opinion in favour of the party. This, he said will help party to shine in the ensuing Parliamentary polls and other political contests to be held in J&K in the times to come. He asked the Social Media Department volunteers to rope in more technical savvy workforce and ensure that their commitment towards strengthening the party base remains extraordinary.

Raina asserted that BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is already doing fine but by mobilizing all the resources the leadership will become doubly sure to set record margins in the upcoming polls.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, in his address, stressed upon party’s Social Media Department for remaining focused with regard to generating the public opinions through social media platforms. He said this medium is the powerful tool to change the public mind and also disseminate information among masses without the fear of any kind of discrepancy as it reaches at the grassroots level directly.

Jugal said, under the changed scenario of elections, party’s upper hand on social media means its resounding victory therefore the stakeholders should gird up loins to leave no gaps or shortcomings as clean sweep in Lok Sabha polls in J&K is significant for the party to show its mettle.

Priya Sethi, in charge Social Media Department, J&K, in her address, said that social media holds immense potential as a powerful tool for reaching out to voters and achieving electoral success.

The former Minister asked handlers of Party’s Social Media Department to leverage the power of social media to effectively connect with voters, promote party policies, and garner support for the BJP.

BJP general secretary and ex MLC, Vibodh Gupta also spoke on the occasion.

Ankit Gupta, convenor J&K BJP Social Media Department, assured to work with utmost dedication to ensure historical victory of the party in J&K in ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Nitish Mahajan, co-incharge Social Media Department, J&K, conducted the proceedings of the programme.