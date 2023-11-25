Union Housing Secy reviews development works under Srinagar Smart City Project

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 25: Union Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Manoj Joshi, today visited Srinagar to review development works being carried out under Srinagar Smart City Project.

Union Secretary, who is on a 2 day visit to Srinagar, is being accompanied by Chairman Advisory Board Smart City, Keshav Varma.

Principal Secretary H&UDD, Prashant Goyal; CEO SSCL/Commissioner SMC, Athar Aamir Khan; VC LCM, Bashir Ahmad; ACEO SSCL/Joint Commissioner SMC, Riyaz Ahmad Shah; GM (UD)SSCL, Anuj Malhotra and other senior officers from allied departments were present during the visit.

During the first day of the visit, Manoj Joshi visited Dal Lake Sunset Plaza on Boulevard, Char Chinari, Cycle Track Nishat Sathu, Nishat Selfie Point, Northern Foreshore Road, Shalimar Canal,Dal-Habbak STP at Habbak and Mahraj Gunj Downtown to take stock of the completed and ongoing projects.

Later, Union Secretary chaired a PowerPoint Presentation on Solid Waste Management and ongoing Centrally Sponsored Schemes given by Principal Secretary H&UDD at TRC meeting hall.

Furthermore, Union Secretary interacted with the officers of allied departments like Jal Shakti, PDD, R&B, I&FC, P&UD etc. regarding implementation and execution of GOI initiatives in bringing the city of Srinagar at par with all the metro and smart cities of the country. He assured the government commitment in providing all possible help and assistance for the overall development of the UT of J&K.

Union Secretary appreciated and recognised the efforts of all the officers and allied departments/agencies in making the Smart City Project a success.

Union Secretary also visited Riverfront Rajbagh, Zero Bridge and Jehlum Right Bank Riverfront and Polo View Market.

CEO SSCL/Commissioner SMC, Khan briefed the Union Secretary regarding the ongoing Smart City Projects.

The representatives of Mahraj Gunj Shop Keepers Association extended their gratitude to the dignitaries regarding the redevelopment of the Mahraj Gunj Market.