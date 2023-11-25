Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates first J&K Orthodontic Symposium

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: First J&K Orthodontic Symposium in which Faculty of Various Premier Institutions across the country was inaugurated by Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor UT of J&K in a function held here today.

Event was held under the aegis of Indian Orthodontic Society and was dedicated only for orthodontic specialists across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar expressed his appreciation to the organisers for getting delegates across the country to Jammu and offered delegates to visit tourist spots of the province in spare time after scientific deliberations.

Bhatnagar also highlighted importance or Artificial Intelligence in this era and it's use in medical science.

He inaugurated state of the art futuristic trade area , and witnessed AI based equipments of dentistry wherein he stressed the use of technology by the doctors in the best interests of patient care.

President IOS, Dr Jayesh Rahalkar congratulated Dr Akshay, Organising Chairman for successful conducting the event in a short notice of one mont , in near future Jammu can also hold a annual National Conference.

Dr Ritu duggal , Guest of Honour congratulated Dr Akshay Gupta for conducting an impressive show in J&K’s maiden IOS event.

Dr Akshay in his welcome address disclosed how his whole committee has worked un tirelessly to make this event successful, and wholeheartedly welcomed all speakers from all premier institutions like AIIMS delhi and Kalyani , PGI Chandigarh, GDC Cuttack , KGMC lacnow , SRMC Chennai , faculty from Mumbai and all the delegates who have gathered here for two days scientific extravaganza in city of diversity and city of Temples Jammu.

Among others who graced the occasion included Dr Rishabh Scientific Convener , Dr Rohit and Dr Aseem as secretary.