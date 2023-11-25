Div Com reviews land issues for development of Industrial Estates

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today reviewed the establishment of Industrial Estates in the districts and the land related issues of the Industries & Commerce Department.

The Div Com reviewed in detail the land acquisition for Industrial Estates in all the districts of Jammu division and bottlenecks being confronted by the stakeholder departments.

It was informed that land for development of Industrial Estates has been identified in all districts. The Div Com asked officers of the Industries Department to conduct visits in districts to check the feasibility of identified land.

Threadbare discussions were held regarding augmentation of existing and development of new Estates, besides the progress made in resolving the land related issues.

The concerned Deputy Commissioner apprised the Div Com about the current status of each case. It was informed that most of the issues have been resolved and those pending would be resolved soon.

The Div Com instructed DCs to cooperate with the Industries Department in sorting out the pending land issues. The functionaries of the Industries Department were also asked to stay in touch with DCs and revenue officers to seek coordination for resolving the issues on time.

He instructed DCs to demarcate the identified land and hand over the same to the Industries and Commerce Department for establishment of Industrial Estates. The DCs were also instructed to resolve the land issues for approach roads to the sites.

The Div Com called for proactive anticipation of District Administration and concerned departments to develop a favorable ecosystem for setting up more industries.

The Deputy Commissioners were asked to formulate industrial estates development plans for their respective districts. The Div Com stressed on the need of developing industrial estates in all the districts of division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma; MD SIDCO/SICOP, Inderjeet; Director Industries, Arun Manhas; Chief Engineers of JPDCL, Jal Shakti, DFO Social Forestry, Assistant Commissioner central, while other Deputy Commissioners along with concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.