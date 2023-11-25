J&K ASI discusses ethics & medico legal issues in medical practices

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: The J&K State Chapter of ASI, in collaboration with Post Graduate Department of Surgery, organized one day CME on ethics and medico legal issues encountered in medical practices, at GMC College Jammu, here today .

Residents, faculty from AIIMS Jammu, GMC Jammu, GMC Kathua, members of civil society and others participated in the day long deliberations on the topic.

The CME was divided into five sessions covering various topics like – Doctor-Patient Relations Stress & its implications on Physical and Mental Well being, Stress Management & its techniques as Deterrent for Emotional Well Being, Medico legal issues encountered in Medical Practices, Workplace Ethics, Etiquettes and Phone Etiquettes, Ethics at Surgical Workplace.

The guest speakers were- Dr Sunita Kumari, Assistant Professor, AIIMS; Dr Manmeet Singh, Professor, ASCOMS; Dr Ragul Ganesh R, Assistant Professor, AIIMS; Prof Dinesh Rao, HoD FM; AIIMS Jammu, Prof Vishal Tandon, GMC Jammu and Dr Bias Dev, GMC Jammu.

Two panel discussions were held on violence against doctors and what is ailing medical profession, duly moderated by Prof Sandeep Dogra & Prof Dr Sanjay Bhasin. The panelist who threw light on these very important topics for- Dr Dinesh Rao, Dr Narinder Singh Bhutiyal Mohd Yasin Kitchloo (IPS), Dr Sanjay Dhar, Dr Yasir Affaq Mir, Dr Shriya Sinha, Zaffar Choudhary & Dr Bella Mahajan (former PMCK & Head Mic), Adv M K Bhardwaj, Harbans Nagokay, Dr Shafkat Khan, Dr D K Manyal, Dr Nancy Meengi, Dr Tanisha Thakker.

Dr Shakti Kumar Gupta, Director & CEO AIIMS, Vijaypur Jammu was chief guest on the occasion. He agreed for collaborative research and patient care with GMC, Jammu.

Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu was the guest of honor and he accepted proposal of Principal & Dean GMC Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta for collaborative research in various fields of common interest.

Dr Ashutosh Gupta was special guest on the occasion and he threw light on various topics of discussion during the CME.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Bhasin as Chairman of the event as well as J&K State Chapter of the ASI, attributed success of one day CME to support of GMC administration and untiring work of organizing committee as well as residents.

Dr Seema Gupta, Dr Vineeta Sharma, Dr Rachna Sawarbal, Dr Ashok Sharma, Dr Sangeeta Gupta and many heads participated actively in the event.

Vote of thanks was extended by Dr. Sanjay Sharma, Associate Prof. & Organizing Secretary. Stage was managed by Dr Shyam Gupta, Dr Rajni Bhardwaj, Dr. Talib Hussain, Dr. Anil Thappa & Dr. Hamza Wani.