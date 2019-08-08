Rain stops play in first ODI between India and West Indies

PROVIDENCE (GUYANA): Rain stopped play in the first one-dayer between India and the West Indies after the home side scored 9 for no loss in 5.4 overs here on Thursday.

Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis were batting at 3 and 4 respectively when the rain came.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had won the toss and put West Indies in after the match was reduced to 43-over-a-side affair due to rains.

The wet outfield before the start of the match had forced the toss to be delayed. The curtailed match began two hours later than the original 7pm IST start. (AGENCIES)