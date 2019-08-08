Hope Indian Govt’s steps lead to betterment of J-K people: Karzai

NEW DELHI: Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Thursday said his country hopes that Indian Government’s “new measures” will lead to the betterment of people in Jammu and Kashmir, and asked Pakistan to stop using extremist violence as an instrument of policy in the region.

His remarks came after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two Union territories.

“Comments in Pakistan linking peace in Afghanistan to their objectives in Kashmir are indicative of Pakistan viewing Afghanistan as strategic depth,” said Karzai, who was the president of Afghanistan from 2001-2014. (AGENCIES)