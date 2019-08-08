Groundwork for decisions on J&K began during tenure of previous Govt: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday suggested that the groundwork for revoking constitutional provisions according special status to Jammu and Kashmir was initiated during the previous Government, and asserted that the armed forces are fully prepared to deal with any security challenges on the western front.

In an address at a think-tank, the Defence Minister also complimented the armed forces for not allowing the situation to slide in Jammu and Kashmir following India’s decisions on Kashmir. (AGENCIES)