Yechury informs J&K Govt of impending visit, hopes admin will not create hurdles

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday, informing him of his “proposed” visit to the State and saying he hoped that the “administration will not create any hurdles”.

“The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has an active unit in the state of Jammu & Kashmir and it had a MLA, Mohd Yusuf Tarigami in the dissolved J&K assembly.

“As the general secretary of a national party, I wish to visit Mohd Yusuf Tarigami (who I was informed, is not keeping good health) and other members of my party. I propose to reach Srinagar on the 9th (August) morning to meet them. I hope the administration will not create any hurdles in discharging my responsibilities as a leader of my party,” Yechury wrote in his letter.