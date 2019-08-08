Statehood to J&K to be restored once normalcy returns: PM

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the statehood, except the Union Territory Ladakh, would be restored to Jammu and Kashmir once the situation in the State becomes normal.

In his address to the Nation, Mr Modi told the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their representatives will come from among them only.

“Just like you had MLAs and Ministers, you will have the same. Just like you had a CM, you will have your CM. I have full faith that under this new arrangement, we will destroy terrorism and free J&K”, Mr Modi said. (AGENCIES)