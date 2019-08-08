Does not affect me: Taapsee on being called ‘sasti copy’ by Kangana’s sister

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu has been called names by Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter but the actor says she is not too bothered by the comments as they have no bearing on her life and work.

Taapsee had attracted the ire of Chandel, who also manages Kangana, when she said the actor should use a double filter.

Chandel hit back, calling Taapsee, who like Kanagana also comes from a non-film background, a “sasti copy” (cheap copy) of her sister.

When asked about being targeted by another outsider in a group interview here, Taapsee said, “Those who matter to you, matter to you. For me, she (Kangana) is a very good actress, she was and she still is… But other than this, she doesn’t affect me in my life. It doesn’t affect me what she says. There are a lot people saying lot of things on my Twitter timeline.”

Taapsee, who has given back-to-back successful films in recent years, says it is not that she cannot react, but her language is different.

“People do not realise that even I can talk but my language is different. I don’t know that kind of vocabulary and I will not use it.

“I am also not from a convent school, it is not that I have a fancy vocabulary. If I show myself in a dignified position there is a way to talk. I will not leave my dignity,” she said.

The actor said she might not come across as an aggressive person, like probably she puts things out in an aggressive way. (AGENCIES)