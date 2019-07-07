Rahul loyalists Scindia, Deora quit Congress posts amid leadership confusion

NEW DELHI: The spate of resignations within the Congress continued on Sunday with Rahul Gandhi loyalists Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora resigning their posts in the party, weeks after the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

While Scindia resigned as AICC general secretary for Western Uttar Pradesh, Deora resigned as Mumbai Congress chief; both took moral responsibility for the party’s poor electoral show in their respective areas.

“Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri Rahul Gandhi.

“I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party,” Scindia tweeted. (AGENCIES)