Nadda holds high level meeting with office-bearers of all wings of BJP

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing nationwide membership drive, BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday held a high level meeting with office-bearers of all wings (Morcha) of the party.

“BJP National Working President JP Nadda chaired the meeting of office bearers of all morchas at BJP headquarters”, the party’s official twitter handle said.

According to sources, the three-hour long meeting discussed issues regarding membership drive, upcoming assembly elections in four states, reaching out to people about the announcements in the general Budget and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. (AGENCIES)