Upgraded BrahMos with 500-km range ready: CEO of BrahMos Aerospace

NEW DELHI: The upgraded version of the homegrown BrahMos missile with an enhanced range of up to 500 km is ready, the CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, Sudhir Kumar Mishra, has said.

Mishra, in an interview broadcast on Doordarshan News on Sunday, said it is possible to increase the range of this missile because India is now a part of the elite Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).

“India has successfully test-fired a vertical deep dive version of BrahMos, the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, that can now change the dynamics of conventional warfare… The upgraded version of the missile with enhanced range of up to 500 km is also ready,” he said.

He said India is now the only country in the world to integrate long-range missiles onto fighter jets after the BrahMos missile was test-fired from a Sukhoi 30 aircraft of the Indian Air Force. (AGENCIES)